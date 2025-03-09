Tel Aviv [Israel], March 9 (ANI): Israel will send a negotiating team to Doha in Qatar on Monday, The Times of Israel reported, quoting a statement from the Prime Minister Banjamin Netanyahu's Office.

"Israel agreed to the invitation of the mediators backed by the US, and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an attempt to make progress in the negotiations," according to the PMO, as per The Times of Israel.

The development comes after Arabic media reports that Hamas has indicated it is willing to agree to a temporary extension of the Gaza ceasefire over Ramadan.

An Israeli official told The Times of Israel that there is no particular progress in the talks that led to a decision and denies the reports that Hamas agreed to a Ramadan ceasefire extension.

Hamas says it sees "positive indicators" for the start of talks on a second phase of the truce and denies reports it has signalled an openness to a temporary ceasefire instead of an end to Israel's war.

Four European powers and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) endorsed an Egypt-led proposal for Gaza's reconstruction that counters Trump's expulsion proposal. Israeli forces continued their offensive in the occupied West Bank, opening fire on people in the town of Dura, south of Hebron, as Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta area, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, at their regular weekend rally in Tel Aviv, families of Israeli captives demanded the government fully implement the ceasefire. Recently released Israelis have also joined those beseeching Netanyahu to implement the ceasefire, as per Al Jazeera.

"The war could resume in a week - they have even picked a name for the operation," Einav Zangauker, mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, told the candle and poster-wielding crowd.

"The war won't bring the hostages back home. It will kill them," Al Jazeera quoted her as saying.

According to Israel, 59 captives remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

