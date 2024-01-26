World News | Israel Working on Restoration of Gaza Area Communities Devastated on October 7

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Land Enforcement Authority is working to restore the communities surrounding Gaza that were destroyed in the October 7 attack. To that end, teams from the Authority are deployed in the region in order to carry out a detailed mapping of the damages. The Authority said this will speed up the process of providing compensation to the residents.

According to the data of the Land Enforcement Authority, so far 10,000 buildings have been surveyed in about 20 localities in the Gaza area.

The Land Enforcement Authority stated, "The authority plays a central role in mapping and documenting essential information, the cooperation with the various bodies, helps in providing aid and financial compensation to the residents of the enclave and enables support for the affected residents." (ANI/TPS)

