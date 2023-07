Tel Aviv [Israel], July 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported on its continuing efforts to help put out the ongoing wildfires in Greece. Since the morning hours of Friday, two rounds of aerial firefighting have been carried out in the Attica region, north of Athens.

The firefighting efforts of the Israeli aid mission in Greece are being carried out under the command of the Israel Police Aviation Division and in cooperation with the Ministry of National Security and Israel Fire and Rescue.

Israel is known for its professionalism when it comes to dealing with such disasters.

The IDF has a special unit dedicated to search and rescue operations in just these situations and has sent the unit all over the world to assist different nations when they were in need.

Most recently, IDF teams went to Turkey to help with search and rescue missions there after an earthquake. (ANI/TPS)

