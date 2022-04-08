Tel Aviv, Apr 7 (AP) Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service says at least six people were critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Tel Aviv.

Police earlier reported that three to five people were wounded in the shooting, which occurred Thursday night in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Supreme Court Reinstates National Assembly, Orders Voting on No-Confidence Motion Against PM Imran Khan.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Israeli police say at least three people were shot and wounded in central Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Also Read | Pentagon Report Says UFO's Had Sexual Encounters With Humans, Left One Woman Pregnant.

The shooting occurred on Dizengoff Street, an area with several bars and restaurants that is packed on Thursday night, the first of the Israeli weekend.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Eli Levy, a police spokesman, told Israel's Channel 13 that three to five people had been wounded in the shooting and that officers were at the scene. He urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)