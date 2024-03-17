Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that overnight its warplanes attacked a military building used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Al-Khiam area in Lebanon in response to rocket launches made from there during the night towards the Ghajar area in Israel, located on the northern end of the Golan Heights.

There were no casualties reported from those attacks.

Also Read | UK: Village in Shock After Dozens of Dead Animals Dumped Outside Broughton Community Shop in Hampshire, Police Launch Probe.

In addition, Israeli warplanes attacked an observation post of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Kfar Kila area in Lebanon.

The IDF also attacked with artillery fire the area of Misat in Lebanon in order to remove what id described as a "threat." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Russia Presidential Elections 2024: Vladimir Putin Poised To Rule Country for Six More Years After an Election With No Other Real Choices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)