Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of Staff, Lt General Herzi Halevi decided that ceremonies for the awarding of honors for soldiers and commanders alike, which are held every year in the individual IDF units, will be postponed this year until after Israel's national Memorial and Independence Days, which this year fall out on May 13 and 14 respectively.

The Chief of Staff chose to delay the ceremonies due to the ongoing Iron Swords War in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organisation and in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

The new dates for the holding of the awards ceremonies have not yet been set and the IDF said they will be held in "accordance with the operational (security) assessment of the situation."

"The IDF cherishes and appreciates the extraordinary contribution of the outstanding, and will note their excellence in a dignified and modest way," it said in a statement. (ANI/TPS)

