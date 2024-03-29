Tel Aviv [Israel], March 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces' (IDF) Home Front Command established new security and safety instructions that the people of Israel are asked to follow due to the ongoing security situation. The new rules went into effect at 6 PM local time, Thursday March 28.

The State of Israel is divided into 30 areas that are used in times of emergency to convey instructions to the public in the various areas of life.

"Through this regional division," explained the IDF, the instructions are transmitted to the population in an emergency. The instructions are given according to the geographical area and are distributed daily."

During time of enemy fire on Israel, the Home Front Command has the legal authority to establish and distribute daily instructions to protect the lives of the residents on the one hand and to enable a normal life in an emergency on the other hand.

"The ability of the home front to manage a routine of life and maintain the farm and the economy preserves our strength and is necessary alongside the continuous fighting days at the front," it said. "The defence policy is regularly updated according to the assessments of the situation, the customers take into account many factors including the amount of alerts in each area, intelligence analysis, familiarity with the population's ability to deal with threats and the means of protection available to the residents." (ANI/TPS)

