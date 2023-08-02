Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): A missile defence system designed to protect Israeli Navy ships has completed its sea trials, the Israeli Navy announced on Tuesday morning.

The trials tested the capability of a new maritime electronic warfare system designed to effectively respond to complex missile attack scenarios, including launching decoy rounds and electronic jamming measures.

Also Read | Fixing Africa’s Electricity Woes Needs More Than Just Power.

The DESEAVER MK-4 counter measure dispensing system, developed by the Haifa-based Elbit Systems, defends ships from simultaneous multiple missile threats from different directions. Algorithms rapidly prioritize targets and select measures against each individual missile.

The DESEAVER MK-4 is the fourth generation of the ship defense system which is fully integrated into Israeli Navy ships.

Also Read | Russia: Man Kidnapped Teen Girl, Kept Her as Sex Slave in His House for 14 Years, Cops Recover Toys, Muzzles and Porn CDs.

“We are proud of our ongoing cooperation with and support of the Israeli Navy. The successful completion of these trials provides further proof of the reliability of our technology and the advanced protection capabilities they provide against new and evolving threats,” said Oren Sabag, Elbit’s general manager for electronic warfare. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)