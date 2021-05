Gaza City, May 11 (AP) Israeli paramedics have confirmed that two women were killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel.

The two were killed in two separate strikes that hit two houses in the city.

Israeli media reported one of the victims was an 80-year-old woman. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)