Tel Aviv [Israel], April 3 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday spoke about the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensifying their operations in the Gaza Strip and said that the IDF is not only seizing territory and destroying infrastructure but also targeting key corridors, such as the Morag Corridor.

Sharing a video on X, Netanyahu said, "Last night in the Gaza Strip, we switched gears. The IDF is seizing territory, striking the terrorists and destroying the infrastructure. We are also doing something else: We are seizing the Morag Corridor. This will be the second Philadelphi, an additional Philadelphi Corridor."

Netanyahu also said that the pressure on Gaza will continue to escalate until hostages are returned.

He said, "Because we are now dividing the Strip and increasing the pressure step by step, so that they will give us our hostages. And as long as they do not give them to us, the pressure will increase until they do."

He further said, "We are determined to achieve the objectives of the war, and we are acting relentlessly and with a clear line and a clear mission. And with G-d's (god's) help and that of our heroic soldiers, we will also achieve them."

Earlier on Monday, Israeli lawmakers unanimously approved NIS 5 billion (USD 1.3 billion) for economic, infrastructure, and social development in Gaza border communities.

Under the terms of the law, which passed its final reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 37-0, the Israeli government will lead an accelerated seven-year recovery plan, reinforcing the Takuma Directorate's role in regional restoration.

While the majority of the funds will go to communities within seven km of the Gaza border, the law earmarks NIS 1 billion (USD 270 million) for cities outside the immediate border area affected by the war, including Ashkelon, Ofakim and Netivot. (ANI)

