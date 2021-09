Jerusalem, Sep 10 (AP) A Palestinian suspected attacker has died shortly after being wounded by Israeli police gunfire in Jerusalem where he had reportedly tried to stab officers Friday, medical sources said.

A spokesperson for Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem confirmed the death. Palestinian media reports identified the dead man as Hazem Joulani, 50, a doctor living in Jerusalem.

Earlier, Israeli police said an officer was lightly injured by a firearm in an attempt to thwart a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City. They did not immediately give any details as to how the officer was injured, but it said the attacker was arrested.

Tensions have been high in Jerusalem as Palestinians have taken to protesting in support of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

On Wednesday fires broke out at several prison facilities in Israel as the government searched for six Palestinian escapees who have been on the run since they tunneled out earlier in the week.

The fires broke out amid efforts to try to move inmates as a precautionary measure by prison authorities.

An umbrella group representing prisoners from all Palestinian factions called on inmates to resist being relocated and to start fires in their cells if guards try to move them by force. (AP)

