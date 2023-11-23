Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday met at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain, and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo of Belgium.

Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain said, "My country, Spain, shares in Israel's pain and sorrow. We condemn once again the shocking acts of terrorism of October 7. And I welcome the agreement that will allow for the release of some of the hostages and establishment of the humanitarian pause."

Prime Minister De Croo of Belgium said, "October 7, we woke up in agony. We saw things that we would never imagined we would we ever seen. Let me be clear, we stand on your side in protecting the Israeli people and protecting your rights to protect yourself from terrorist attacks. Antisemitism is something which is not acceptable. And it puts in danger Jewish people around the world. And they live in agony today. And we feel it and we want to help." (ANI/TPS)

