Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. The two leaders met privately and then held an expanded meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic and diplomatic links between Israel and Zambia and to increase bilateral cooperation in innovation, agriculture and food security. They also discussed ways to encourage expanded Israeli investment in Zambia and make Israeli knowledge more accessible in order to advance relations between the two countries.

“I’m delighted to welcome President Hichilema to Jerusalem. This is an expression of the tremendous friendship between Zambia and Israel,” said Netanyahu. “We’re discussing so many ways that we can further improve our relations for the benefit of both our peoples, and also for Israel’s return to Africa. Israel is coming back to Africa; Africa is coming back to Israel. And I think it’s for the betterment of everyone.”

For his part, President Hichilema said he was delighted to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, adding, “This meeting underpins the importance of Zambia’s relations with Israel which continue to grow from strength to strength.”

On Tuesday President Hichilema met with Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and with the country’s President Isaac Herzog. (ANI/TPS)

