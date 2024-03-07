Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers raided a weapons factory as operations against Hamas continued in Khan Yunis's Hamad Towers district, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

The Hamad Towers is a residential area of 40 towers built with Qatari funding following the Gaza conflict of 2012 and inaugurated in 2016.

Troops located a weapons manufacturing facility, tunnel shafts and command centres used by Hamas, and seized weapons, explosives and military equipment.

Israeli forces this week arrested 250 terrorists holed up in the towers. In recent days, Israeli forces evacuating residents from the towers also nabbed dozens of terrorists trying to flee among the civilians.

Elsewhere in Khan Yunis, soldiers identified six armed terrorists entering a military compound containing a launch post. An Israeli fighter jet struck the compound, killing the terrorists.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

In central Gaza, Israeli forces killed approximately 10 terrorists over the past day. In one incident, a terror squad was spotted loading military equipment onto a vehicle near Israeli forces. The soldiers directed an airstrike, which killed the terrorists. Secondary explosions indicated that the vehicle contained numerous weapons.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

