Gaza City (Gaza Strip), May 12 (AP) Israeli airstrikes toppled most of a massive high-rise building in central Gaza City on Wednesday, in the latest escalation in Israel-Hamas fighting.

The collapse was broadcast on Israeli TV channels, with commentators predicting Gaza militants would respond with a rocket barrage.

Hamas militants fired scores of rockets at the Tel Aviv metro area on Tuesday, after airstrikes toppled another Gaza high-rise. (AP)

