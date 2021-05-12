Raw Videos: The moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv.

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus.

Another video from Central #Israel showing the Iron Dome systems at work.

SIRENS IN TEL AVIV:

