Raw Videos: The moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv.

RAW FOOTAGE: This is the moment the Iron Dome intercepted a barrage of rockets over Tel Aviv and central Israel. pic.twitter.com/8jl8OTgWCl — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus.

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

Another video from Central #Israel showing the Iron Dome systems at work.

Another video from Central #Israel showing the Iron Dome systems at work. pic.twitter.com/5JpDkyI6b0 — Global: MilitaryInfo (@Global_Mil_Info) May 11, 2021

SIRENS IN TEL AVIV:

🚨 SIRENS IN TEL AVIV: 🚨 Imagine hearing this sound and having seconds to run for your life. This is what people in Tel Aviv are hearing RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/9BpYbwlwVO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021

