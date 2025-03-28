Jerusalem, Mar 28 (AP) A family of six and a Hamas spokesman were killed in separate Israeli strikes in the northern Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to the territory's health ministry and another Hamas official.

Israel broke its ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza last week and has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes since, killing more than 800 people. Israel has vowed to escalate the offensive if Hamas does not release hostages, disarm and leave the territory.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining 59 hostages -- 24 of whom are believed to be alive -- in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis took to the streets in another day of anti-government protests on Thursday.

Holding signs calling for an end to the war in Gaza and new elections, the demonstrators packed a central square in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Addressing the crowd, a string of retired generals and former security officials warned that the government's actions were endangering Israel's security and said the country was "on the brink of an abyss".

Hours earlier, Israel's parliament passed a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan, which sparked mass protests when it was first introduced in 2023.

Protests have swelled in recent weeks amid growing anger over a flurry of actions by the government that many see as aimed at weakening checks on its power, and over its failure to secure a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza. (AP)

