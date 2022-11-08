Jerusalem [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Former Knesset member and Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) chief, Eren N Margalit on Monday said that Israeli venture capital funds are willing to invest in India.

While talking with ANI about the business scenario in India, Margalit, Founder and Executive Chairman of JVP said that India has been very strong in building the backbone for many international tech countries around the world.

He further said that cooperation can take place anywhere whether it is Delhi, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Mumbai or Varanasi.

"I love all the Indian places and I have had great fun there," he said.

Venture capital funds are pooled investment funds that manage the money of investors who seek private equity stakes in startups and small- to medium-sized enterprises with strong growth potential. These investments are generally characterized as very high-risk/high-return opportunities.

Margalit said that he would like to see more cooperation between the countries of India and Israel in the field of startups and technology.

While talking to ANI about India's startup prospects, Founder and Executive Chairman, JVP, Margalit said, "The skills and qualities, the management skills and innovation, they bring on the table, it would be great to cooperate."

"There is a cooperation between Israeli and Indian companies on the basis of software and enterprise. I would like to see more Israeli businesses being set up in India and more Indian businesses being set up in Israel. I would also like to see more investment into the countries from both sides," he said.

Margalit also emphasized the several areas where the two countries can cooperate such as food and climate technology.

"There are many areas such as fintech and software. Also, new cooperation around food tech as India is looking for new agricultural and water strategies. One of the biggest initiatives we are working on and maybe can work on together with the Indian government and Indian business community is climate technology," he said.

Margalit said that healthcare, climate and cyber tech are some areas where we can work together and bring some great development for the coming generations.

Margalit is one of the chief architects of the startup nation, bringing innovation and entrepreneurial leadership to the country's most pressing political, economic, and social challenges.

Twenty-seven years ago Erel founded JVP, a pioneer in the venture capital industry that turned into a globally recognized brand that combines business and social impact.

He was chosen by Forbes as the leading non-American venture capitalist, one that combines social profit with smart investment. Erel was also chosen by Israel's prestigious business publication The Marker as the "venture capitalist with the golden touch."

Based on his vision, the Margalit Startup City model was established creating centers of excellence in Jerusalem, Beer Sheva, Galilee and Haifa along with New York City incorporating investments, opportunity and impact.

Erel N Margalit, a former member of the Knesset has been elected twice to the Israeli Parliament as a member of the Labor Party, serving from 2013 to 2017. (ANI)

