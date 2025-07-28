Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Elbit Systems announced Monday it was awarded a USD 260 million contract by Airbus Defence and Space to supply its J-MUSI Directed Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems for Germany's A400M military transport aircraft.

Designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missile threats, Elbit's DIRCM uses lasers and imaging to autonomously detect and disrupt incoming missiles.

The six-year deal was approved by Germany's Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Operations. (ANI/TPS)

