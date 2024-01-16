Tel Aviv [Israel], January 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation said that as part of the meeting to approve the 2024 state budget and in light of the ongoing war in Gaza, it agreed to cut its budget and pledged to finance the war and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

However, the ministry said it is preserving what it called the "main projects to maintain transportation continuity" such as the "Connecting Israel" rail project, safety baskets and dedicated budgets for the repair of red (emergency) roads and budgets for the restoration of transportation infrastructure in the areas near Gaza.

Also Read | Singapore Road Accident: Indian Teen Killed, Three Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Motorcycle on North-South Highway.

The "Connecting Israel" program, which includes the establishment of a network of railways for passengers and cargo, with a length of about 300 km, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)