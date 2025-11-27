Tel Aviv [Israel], November 27 (ANI/TPS): An in-depth study by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, conducted in collaboration with the Planning Administration, presented a comprehensive and sharp picture of one of the main barriers to establishing and expanding factories in Israel: long licensing procedures, repeated iterations, and multiple approving agencies that create a significant bottleneck for Israeli industry.

As a result, it takes about a year and a half to issue a building permit for a factory in Israel - more than twice as long as required by law.

Thirty per cent of applications have been in process for over two years, and 11 per cent for over three years.

It takes an average of 2.7 iterations to approve a request, and only 25 per cent are approved in the first iteration.

Each application involves many approving bodies, sometimes up to 40.

Design control is the longest phase, 210 days on average.

No significant difference was found between the time it takes to issue a permit for a new plant and the expansion of an existing plant, a surprising statistic that illustrates that the barrier is systemic. (ANI/TPS)

