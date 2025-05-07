Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Pakistan's military spokesperson and Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed Indian missile stikes claiming that 24 impacts have been reported.

Addressing a press conference at 4:08 AM on Wednesday, "A total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons." The DG ISPR said that so far 8 casualties had been reported.

According to the DGISPR, four strikes were carried out in Bahwalpur's Ahmedpur East, near the Subhan mosque. The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and its founder Maulana Masood Azhar. The JeM have been responsible for several terror strikes in India including the Pulwama attack. DG ISPR say one mosque in the complex was destroyed.

The ISPR also reported a strike in Muzaffarabad near the Bilal mosque. Strikes were also confirmed in Kotli, Muridke, Kotki Lohara in Sialkot and near Shakargarh.

Earlier while speaking to Sky News, Pakistan's information Minister Attaullah Tarar rejected the reports of a Pakistani hand in the Pahalgam attack and reiterated that Pakistan was facing terrorist attacks "every second week". Tarar however failed to deny Pakistan's deep relationship with Terror groups.

"If you're talking about the history -- the Soviet invasion, the cold war -- then that's a different story," he said.

"We totally deny India's allegations regarding terrorists," Tarar added.

Meanwhile, the strike called by the Indian forces on all the nine targets has been successful, sources told ANI. The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish e Muhammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources confirmed to ANI.

The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil. The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources added.

A loitering munition is a type of precision weapon that hovers over a target area to locate and strike targets, often autonomously or under human control, before being expended.

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the strikes were part of "Operation Sindoor," targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry stated, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted." The operation followed the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. (ANI)

