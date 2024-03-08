Tokyo [Japan], March 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, who currently serves as the chairman of the Japan-India Association.

Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the meeting and commended Suga's impactful leadership in advancing the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, as well as their collaborative efforts within the Quad.

Also Read | Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Grandma Survives Hamas Attack by Talking About Lionel Messi (Watch Video).

"Pleasure to meet former PM Yoshihide Suga, now Chairman of the Japan India Association. His leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. Count on his continued support for these endeavours," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

The EAM also met the Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo and held a fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Calls for Revitalising Partnership With Allies Like India To Counter China; Vows To Stand Up Against Vladimir Putin in State of Union Speech.

EAM Jaishankar further appreciated his friendship and support for their partnership.

Sharing on social media X, Jaishankar posted, "Very good to meet @moteging, Secretary General of LDP again. Appreciate his friendship as well as support for our partnership. Fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world."

Earlier in the day, he spoke at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership and stressed that India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns.

He said that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad.

Moreover, he also stressed that our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved.

"Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership. India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. Our ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad. As the world, the Indo-Pacific and our two countries evolve, in the - relationship lie many solutions for us nationally, for the region and for the world," he shared on X.

At the Nikkei forum, Jaishankar further emphasized India-Japan relations and said that the bottom line is that the world is changing, the Indo-Pacific is changing, and India and Japan are changing, but in our relationship, many solutions for us nationally, as well as region and for the world lie there.

EAM highlighted that there will always be new complexities but equally fresh opportunities will also be there. "This is how India and Japan should approach each other today," he said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)