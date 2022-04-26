New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met with Netherlands Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and held a discussion over bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Nuclear War Is Real and Should Not Be Underestimated’, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Glad to meet FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands. A good discussion on bilateral cooperation, including water and agriculture. Also spoke about the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar held talks with Poland counterpart Zbigniew Rau where both sides shared their commitment to growing India-Poland partnership. The EAM also expressed gratitude to the Poland FM for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from conflict-ridden Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'. (ANI)

Also Read | First US Private Astronaut Mission To International Space Station Returns To Earth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)