New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto where they discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, mobility and health on Monday.

Taking to Twitter Jaishankar said, "A good discussion with FM Peter Szijjarto of Hungary. Discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, education, mobility and health. Confident that the positive momentum of 2021 will grow further in 2022. Look forward to welcoming him in India soon."

Jaishankar expressed hope to further strengthen ties between both countries.

India and Hungary have enjoyed close and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. The relationship has been substantive and multifaceted. India and Hungary have signed several agreements that have contributed to further intensification of the bilateral relationship, MEA said in a statement. (ANI)

