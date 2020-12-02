New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended greetings to the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the government and its citizens on the occasion of their National Day.

"Warmest greetings to FM @ABZayed and the Government and people of UAE as they celebrate their National Day. Our recent discussions have strengthened our shared purpose to realise our common interest. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to progress," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last week, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was in the UAE to discuss the advancement of strategic cooperation between India and the UAE as coronavirus crisis seems to ebb away with the imminent roll-out of COVID vaccine. Earlier he visited Bahrain on a similar mission.

Jaishankar met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

"Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. UAE's care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated," Jaishankar tweeted, adding that he "Discussed advancing our strategic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Exchanged views on important regional and international issues."

Sources said that the objectives of EAM's mission were to facilitate the early return of Indians who came back from the Gulf, retention of those already there, build on India's reputation of reliability to increase trade and take the strategic cooperation to a higher level. This was trade and Diaspora diplomacy at its best, sources added. (ANI)

