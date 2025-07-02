Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, on the sidelines of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM) in Washington, focusing on preparations for the annual India-Japan Prime Ministerial Summit later this year.

S Jaishankar, in his opening remark, exuded confidence on adding to the dynamism and the quality of the relationship between both nations during the upcoming summit.

"Last month, our Prime Ministers - Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ishiba had an opportunity to interact on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, and we are now preparing for our annual Summit in Japan, and we are very confident that we could add to the dynamism and the quality of our relationship." S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar emphasised on deepening relations between both nations, crediting their commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based order. He further highlighted positive developments in political, security and defence ties between New Delhi and Tokyo.

"Our Special, Strategic and Global Partnership has deepened over the years. It is anchored in mutual trust and respect for each other, and a commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific and a rules-based order, and our bilateral relations have also grown at the same time, moving from strength to strength. I think we will today be reviewing it. There are some positive developments in our political, security and defense ties, in the growing economic, infrastructure and investment linkages, and in the engagements between Indian states and Japanese prefectures," S Jaishankar said.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya offered his deep condolences on the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad last month in which more than 250 people lost their lives.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in last month's Passenger plane accident in Gujarat, Western India and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Takeshi Iwaya said.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. The Quad's origins date back to the collaboration in response to the December 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. (ANI)

