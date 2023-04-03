New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the speaker of Israel's Knesset, Amir Ohana and the parliamentary delegation on Monday in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two leaders discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2.

"Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhanaand parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2, Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister further underlined that connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture could enrich the agenda of the two nations.

Moreover, the Israeli Speaker also called on Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament Hous today.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Vice president of India wrote, "A Parliamentary delegation from Israel, led by Hon'ble Speaker of Knesset, H.E. Mr Amir Ohana called on the Hon'ble Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today. @AmirOhana @MEAIndia"

On Friday, Israel's Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana called India one of Israel's closest and dearest friends. He called it a distinct pleasure to have been invited to India.

Knesset Speaker made the statement during a meeting with Parliament Speaker Om Birla. "It is a great honour for me to be here with you today. This is indeed not only my first visit to India but also the first visit of any speaker of the Knesset in an official visit to India. And it is my distinct pleasure to have been invited specifically to India, one of Israel's closest and dearest friends and the world's largest democracy," Amir Ohana said.

Amir Ohana also spoke on the Jews community living in India, and said, "Jews have lived peacefully in India for thousands of years, and those Jews who came to Israel from India served as a solid bridge between our two nations. It is actually one of the only nations on earth where Jews could live peacefully for thousands of years without any recognition of antisemitism, which is an unknown term in this country and we are thankful for that."

The Israeli Parliamentary Delegation led by Amir Ohana called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Friday. At the outset, Birla welcomed the delegation to India and said that Israel and India have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations.

Notably, the Israeli Parliamentary Delegation, which is on an India visit till April 4, was jointly invited by the Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

