Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Jakarta, Jul 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting here.

Also Read | France President Emmanuel Macron's Official Residence Gets Chopped Fingertip Delivered in Package, Probe Launched.

“Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Discusses Ukraine Issue, Indo-Pacific.

“Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar claiming it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.

Wang, a former Chinese foreign minister, is attending the ASEAN plus meetings in Jakarta as the incumbent foreign minister Qin Gang is unwell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)