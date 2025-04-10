New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the Asia Business Council Spring Forum 2025 on Thursday. He spoke about the profound changes being made in the international system, the implications for Global South and India's role in furthering its voice.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "An engaging conversation today at the Asia Business Council Spring Forum 2025. Spoke about the profound changes underway in the international system, the implications for Global South and India's role in furthering its voice."

Earlier in March, Jaishankar emphasised the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains, as the world is passing through an uncertain and volatile period.

In his address at the 10th CII India-LAC Business Conclave, Jaishankar said, "We are passing through an uncertain and volatile period... We are all developing countries and, therefore, among those most impacted by the long-term consequences of the COVID pandemic."

"On top of that, the implications of the Ukraine conflict for food, fuel and fertiliser security have been additional stress points... The cost of borrowing, particularly for developing countries, has been exorbitant. This challenging backdrop is the reality that we must recognise as we explore new forms of cooperation... There is a need to de-risk the global economy from the dangers of over-concentration in any single geography. But we also need to build reliable and resilient supply chains," he said.

Jaishankar added that India's collaboration with Latin America and the Caribbean must address the needs of health security. The Union Minister said that facilitating technology flows, harmonising regulations, recognising pharmacopoeia, and promoting mobility of talent are among the possibilities that should be encouraged.

"Now, both COVID and conflict have brought home to us the importance of food security... Latin America and the Caribbean have the ability to serve as a breadbasket, not just for themselves but for the entire world. To realise their full potential, there is a need for better technology, greater productivity, logistics, post-harvest storage, and more food processing... The quest for energy security ranks only next to health and food security," he added. (ANI)

