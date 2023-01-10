Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Indian diaspora from Gulf in 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday and appreciated their role and contribution in taking India's partnership in the Gulf to a higher level.

Jaishankar stated that the community had also acknowledged the higher importance that the Modi Government had given to the Gulf when he interacted with the ecstatic diaspora.

"Glad to meet with our enthusiastic community from UAE and Bahrain. Appreciated their contribution in taking India's partnership in the Gulf to a higher level. They also recognized the greater priority that the Modi Government has accorded to the Gulf," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Indian diaspora from the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain participated in the 3-day convention of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

At the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that Indian citizens abroad have an admirable reputation in their respective societies as a result of their contributions, successes, and accomplishments.

"Representing the best of Indian talent and creativity in foreign lands, our diaspora has demonstrated the exceptional quality of dedication, commitment, and perseverance in many fields. Their contributions and achievements and successes have earned them an enviable reputation in their respective societies," Jaishankar said during the address at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore.

Jaishankar also added that the convention coincides with India's celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and entry into the Amrit Kaal and that it is time to honor the sacrifices and triumphs of the past as the nation gets ready for its aspirations for the future.

Regarding the Youth PBD, the External Affairs Minister said that it is an attempt to capture the optimism of the next generation and that PM Modi's address provided everyone with the vision and direction for the journey that we as a country are about to take.

"Our diaspora brothers and sisters will always have a special place in our hearts, not only as extended family members but as responsible stakeholders in India's development," President Droupadi Murmu said during her address at 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Moreover, during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Indore, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards to the recipients.

Reena Vinod Pushkarna from Israel in Business/Community Welfare, Maqsooda Sarfi Shiotan from Japan in Education, Prof. Sanjeev Mehta from Bhutan in Education, Prof. Jagadish Chennupati from Australia Science & Technology/ Education, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal from USA in Business/Community Welfare were among many who were to receive awards from President Murmu, according to the official statement of Ministry of External Affairs.

The convention was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also released a commemorative postal stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' .

The PM also inaugurated the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle'.The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the Government of India's flagship event and offers a crucial forum for interaction between the diaspora and Indians living abroad.

The theme of this PBD Convention is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries registered for the PBD Convention. (ANI)

