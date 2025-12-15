New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Israel later on Monday after holding high-level meetings with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. In a statement, the MEA said, "Following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum, EAM will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi today. He will thereafter pay a visit to Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar."

Jaishankar's visit to Israel follows his participation in the 16th Sir Bani Yas Forum, held from December 12 to 14 in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, the Gunmen Behind Bondi Beach Terror Attack, Identified As Father-Son Duo From Pakistan's Lahore.

The annual forum serves as a high-level platform bringing together senior leaders, policymakers and global experts to discuss major regional and international issues, with a focus on peace, security and economic cooperation.

Leaders from the Gulf and Arab world, along with representatives from Europe and Asia, took part in the discussions. Among the participants were Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty, Cyprus's Foreign Minister Constantinos Kompos, Montenegro Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Also Read | Sajid Akram, Naveed Akram: What We Know About Pakistani-Origin Father-Son Duo Linked to Bondi Beach Terror Attack.

On Monday, Jaishankar is scheduled to co-chair the 16th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meetings are expected to comprehensively review bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE.

Following the UAE leg, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Israel for bilateral consultations with Gideon Sa'ar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)