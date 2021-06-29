Rome [Italy], June 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and held a discussion over progress in Afghanistan and the situation in Myanmar.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he and Raab discussed the state of the world, regional issues, COVID-19 and climate action.

"Met U.K. Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab this morning. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral Road Map. Discussed the state of the world, regional issues, Covid and Climate Action," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raab said London and New Delhi's friendship is invaluable as the two countries tackle common challenges together from COVID-19 to climate change.

Jaishankar and Raab are in Rome to attend the G20 ministerial meetings.

"At the G20 today @DrSJaishankar & I spoke about the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, progress in Afghanistan & the situation in Myanmar. The UK Flag of United Kingdom & India Flag of India friendship is invaluable as we tackle common challenges together, from Covid-19 to climate change, so we can #BuildBackBetter," Raab tweeted. (ANI)

