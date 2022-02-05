Tokyo [Japan], February 5 (ANI): In order to assist the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Japan has announced to donate 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to seven emerging countries. Additional 11 million doses to 13 countries will be given through the COVAX facility.

The countries that are set to receive the vaccines were thrilled to hear the news.

Apart from this, 124 million dollars have been given to 59 countries to improve their cold chain vaccine transport. VTV correspondent Long Nguyen reported the development.

"Globally organized vaccination assistance is expected to take more time, therefore, the Japanese government has announced that it will donate the vaccines directly to countries such as Vietnam in order to boost the vaccination rate," said Long Nguyen, Reporter, Vietnam TV.

"Vaccines were donated from Japan to Vietnam in July. We appreciate the assistance from the Japanese government and the people of Japan for donating vaccines for the Vietnamese people and the Vietnamese Government," said a Vietnamese citizen.

The national television station of Cambodia broadcasted a live program lasting over an hour marking the arrival of the vaccines.

"The Royal Government and the people of Cambodia as a whole are extremely grateful to the government of Japan for supporting and assisting Cambodia in the fight against this pandemic through the provision of equipment and financial support," said Samdach Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Thailand, one among the beneficiaries, has received two million doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine was recently administered at hospitals and clinics.

"On behalf of all medical staffs and the officials working on COVID 19, we would like to thank the Japanese government and the Japanese people for helping us by donating vaccines and also medical supplies," said Sirirurg Songsivilai, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Thailand.

"We Vietnamese people have overcome pandemic in a less painful way. Thanks to your donation, I myself and my family have been benefitted," said another Vietnamese citizen.

Japan's contribution to its neighbours' fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has been warmly received. The international community has also lauded Japan's humanitarian efforts. (ANI)

