Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan's Ground Self-defense Force and the US army held joint military exercises to defend Japan's remote southwestern island of Amami Oshima, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japanese ground-to-ship missiles, the so-called Type 12 anti-ship missiles, and the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) took part in the exercises.

The Japanese Defence Ministry is working on modifying the Type 12 missiles to increase their flight range so they can become part of a system that allows targeting enemy bases while staying outside the reach of its weapons .

The drills are a part of the regular joint US-Japanese exercises called Orient Shield and will be held until Saturday, according to the news agency.

"Orient Shield is the largest U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force bilateral field training exercise being executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and test and refine multi-domain and cross-domain operations," the US army said in a statement on social media.

2,100 Japanese and US personnel, including electronic warfare forces, have been participating in drills across the Kyushu region since mid-August. (ANI/Sputnik)

