Taipei [Taiwan], April 10 (ANI): Japan has highlighted the growing security threat posed by China, noting Beijing's attempts to unilaterally change the "status quo" around the East and South China Seas by force.

A report in local Taiwanese media cited from the recently released Diplomatic Bluebook 2025 of Japan to state that China had conducted "coercive and intimidating maneuvers" in the South China Sea and carried out military exercises around Taiwan.

Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only a guarantee for Japan's security, but also a cornerstone of stability for the international community, Japan's Diplomatic Bluebook 2025 said as per Taipei Times.

Statements issued at meetings of G7 foreign ministers have also affirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues since 2021, the Taipei Times said.

Meanwhile, China has said that it has taken note of the situation, with Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stating that Japan's 2025 Diplomatic Bluebook continues to follow the old cliches of accusing and smearing China.

Chinese state media Global Times cited the spokesperson urging Japan to "recalibrate its strategic perception of China, stop provoking bloc confrontation, and translate its commitment to comprehensively advancing the strategic relationship of mutual benefit between China and Japan."

Meanwhile, US Department of Defence Official John Noh while testifying at a House Armed Services Committee hearing recently said that China is undertaking an unprecedented military buildup, developing a large and advanced arsenal of nuclear, conventional, cyber and space capabilities.

China aims to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and displace the United States as the world's most powerful nation, Noh said, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People's Liberation Army to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027 as per a readout by the US Department of Defence.

Noh said to counter this growing threat, the US must re-establish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region with combat-credible military forces, rebalance burden sharing with allies and partners and invest in the US defense industrial base.

Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, said Indo-Pacom faces a confluence of challenges.

In 2024, the Chinese PLA demonstrated growing capabilities through persistent operations against Taiwan, escalating by 300 per cent, Paparo said. China's aggressive military actions near Taiwan are not just exercises; they are rehearsals.

China claims Taiwan as its own and as recently as last week Beijing said it had launched large- scale military drills- involving its army, navy, air force and rocket force around Taiwan.

The Chinese military has ramped up regular patrols as well as military exercises in the air and waters around Taiwan, part of a broader assertiveness of China's territorial claims under its leader Xi Jinping, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, in its Diplomatic Bluebook 2025, Tokyo has also expressed serious concern about growing military cooperation between China and Russia "with military aircraft from the two nations both crossing into Japanese airspace last year," as per the Taipei Times report. (ANI)

