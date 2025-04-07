Bangkok, Apr 7 (AP) Japan's share benchmark nosedived on Monday after the meltdown Friday on Wall Street over US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 8% shortly after the market opened and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 tumbled more than 6%.
South Korea's Kospi lost 4.4%.
US futures also were lower. (AP)
