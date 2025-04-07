Bangkok, Apr 7 (AP) Japan's share benchmark nosedived on Monday after the meltdown Friday on Wall Street over US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost nearly 8% shortly after the market opened and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 tumbled more than 6%.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

South Korea's Kospi lost 4.4%.

US futures also were lower. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes on Gaza Kill 15, Mostly Women and Children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)