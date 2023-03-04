Tokyo, [Japan], March 4, (ANI): Japanese firm JCB is one of the most reliable credit card brands all over the world.

The total number of people using these credit cards is 150 million and the annual transaction volume goes to about 37 trillion Yen. Starting as the first international payment brand based in Asia, the firm contributes to expanding the global payment industry.

In India, JCB has issued 1 million Rupay (Rupee pay) cards. Its market is expected to increase by 30 per cent in the next 5 years.

Director, of JCB Card International (South Asia), Satoru Mori said, "When customers use "Rupay-JCB card" in India, as Rupay card they can use in most stores. And they can get the benefit of the store's preferential treatment and airport lounge use. When Indian customers abroad shopping, for E-Commerce shopping and international trade, customers can use a JCB card."

"Also, JCB has its own service and offers an airport lounge-like service in each tourism destination. This service is evaluated highly by our customers. JCB has various offices in each country. Based on a good relationship between JCB and those shops customers can get preferential service," Mori added.

JCB is also developing unique services for Indian customers. It is a campaign targeting countries Indian people frequently visit. For example, customers having India-issued JCB cards can get a maximum 40 per cent discount in Singapore, Thailand and Bahrain.

Satoru Mori also said, "When Indian customers use JCB cards in other countries, we hope they feel good. Our partner banks promote JCB cards based on a such strong point. It is important for Indian customers to be familiar with JCB. JCB is a credit card payment brand. Customers can use it conveniently and get various services when they go abroad. Our subject is how Indian people will be familiar with the JCB cards. Considering the ley point JCB develops card business."

JCB's strategy will help accelerate commerce and contribute to the global economy in a number of different ways. (ANI)

