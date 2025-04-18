Rome, Apr 18 (AP) US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Rome on Friday for meetings with the Vatican No. 2 and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, fresh off the Italian leader's visit to the White House a day earlier.

Meloni, who has positioned herself as a bridge between the US and Europe, received praise from President Donald Trump for her crackdown on migration during a meeting at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Also Read | US-Iran Talks Over Tehran's Nuclear Programme: Billionaire Steve Witkoff Leads Donald Trump's Push To Curb Tehran's Atomic Programme; Veteran Diplomat Abbas Araghchi Heads Iran's Team.

Vance, who attended the meetings, was scheduled to meet with the Italian leader Friday in Rome and planned to attend Easter weekend events at the Vatican.

He was scheduled to meet with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the White House said.

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

No meeting with Pope Francis was announced. The 88-year-old pope has sharply cut back his work schedule as he recovers from a near-fatal case of double pneumonia.

Francis and Vance, a Catholic convert, have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration's plans to deport migrants en masse.

Just days before he was hospitalised, Francis blasted the administration's deportation plans, warning that they would deprive migrants of their inherent dignity. In a letter to US bishops, Francis also apparently responded to Vance directly for having claimed that Catholic doctrine justified such policies.

Vance has acknowledged Francis' criticism but has said he would continue to defend his views. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)