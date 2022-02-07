Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone on Sunday and agreed to stay in regular contact, the Israeli premier's office said.

"The two leaders discussed regional challenges, especially the growing Iranian aggression, and the steps to block the Iranian nuclear program," the press statement read.

Also Read | Beijing Olympics 2022: Frustrated Athletes Left Complaining on Multiple Fronts Just Two Days After Start of Winter Games.

"They also discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine," the statement added.

Bennett praised US forces for taking out an Islamist leader in an operation in northwestern Syria on Wednesday and thanked Biden for his steadfast support of Israel. He invited the US president and the first lady to visit Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Approval in India Major Step in Bilateral Cooperation Against Coronavirus, Says RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)