Washington, DC, January 20: US President-elect Donald Trump and his family arrived at the St, Johns Episcopal Church to attend a church service ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. From its organization as a parish in 1815, St. John's, has been a powerful symbol of faith in the heart of the US capital. Steeped in a rich history its is dubbed the "Church of the Presidents."

The ceremonial proceedings are set to take place at the US Capitol Rotunda, where Trump will take the oath of office today, roughly two weeks after his electoral college victory was officially certified by Congress. After this Church Servic President-elect Trump and his family will attend a service before proceeding to Blair House, the President's Guest House. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent PM Narendra Modi As His Special Envoy at Inaugural Function in Washington DC.

Donald Trump and Family Attend Church Service Before Inauguration

#WATCH | President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, arrive at St John’s Episcopal Church in Washington’s Lafayette Square for a morning service ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th US president (Source - US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/aPmNNpkODT — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

Following this, a formal welcome ceremony will take place at the North Portico. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will greet Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, before welcoming President-elect Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations. US Inauguration Day 2025: Full Schedule of Donald Trump Including Oath Ceremony Time in India.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre. The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)