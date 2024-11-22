New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, and University College London (UCL) on Friday signed a trilateral agreement to advance medical technology through joint research, collaborative degrees, staff exchanges, and global industry partnerships.

The initiative aims to develop affordable healthcare innovations to address pressing global health challenges.

"For the first time, the three institutions will join forces to draw on their complementary areas of expertise to develop new technologies that help tackle some of today's biggest health challenges," the UCL, a prominent UK-based research university, said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on cutting-edge solutions in diagnostics, imaging, assistive technologies, artificial intelligence, surgical interventions, and quantum sensing.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Michael Spence, UCL President and Provost, said it will be a landmark opportunity in how we use medical technology to address some of the most pressing challenges.

"We are incredibly excited to announce this new partnership with our longstanding collaborators at IIT Delhi and AIIMS. Each of our institutions brings a unique contribution and set of skills to what is set to be a landmark opportunity in how we use medical technology to address some of the most pressing challenges. It is also a fantastic example of how the UK and India can work together with a commitment to research innovation, student engagement and entrepreneurship," he said.

The partnership will be underpinned by the development of staff and student exchange, joint research programmes, collaborative degrees, workshops and conferences, and joint publications, the UCL said.

Professor Alok Thakar, Head of Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship (AIIMS) termed the agreement a transformative step in addressing some of the most pressing health and societal challenges.

"By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for MedTech innovation. Together, we aim to develop impactful solutions, set new benchmarks in medical technology and interdisciplinary research, and enhance patient care delivery," he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said: "IIT Delhi is excited to be working together with AIIMS and UCL in the area of medical technologies. We believe that science, engineering and medicine research and innovation can make a difference in people's lives by providing affordable healthcare. Our partnership is poised to make a difference through cost effective innovations in medical technology." (ANI)

