Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 17 (ANI): Amid a turbulent political transition in Bangladesh, journalists are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs of public outrage and mob intimidation.

In an article published by Rabiul Alam in the International Journalists' Network (Ijnet), the climate of fear has intensified since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from office in August, with reporters now facing heightened threats, not from state authorities, but from angry crowds fueled by deep political divisions.

According to the report by Raibul Alam, tensions erupted dramatically on the night of February 5 in Dhaka's historic Dhanmondi 32 neighbourhood, once home to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founding leader. Protesters, already agitated by a recent speech delivered by Hasina Rahman's daughter, gathered outside the residence to voice their dissent.

Among those on the scene was Mohammad Omar Farok, a reporter with a private TV network, covering the protest live around midnight. During his coverage, he referred to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "Bangabandhu," a revered title meaning "Friend of Bengal," widely associated with the former leader since 1969, Raibul highlighted in the article.

Raibul, in his article, stated that the use of the title instantly sparked outrage among demonstrators. Many in the crowd, disillusioned with both Hasina's recent administration and her father's legacy, view such terms as glorification of a controversial figure. Furious protesters confronted Farok, accusing him of bias and denouncing him as a "fascist collaborator." The situation quickly turned violent, with bottles thrown, threats made, and fellow journalists who attempted to defend Farok physically attacked.

Farok's situation is not an exception. He lamented, "While we no longer receive calls from intelligence agencies to stop reporting, journalists and media houses are now imposing self-censorship out of fear. The threat of being labelled a 'fascist collaborator' or facing mob attacks has created an atmosphere of terror. Self-censorship, mob intimidation, and these toxic labels are crippling journalism."

With political fault lines deepening and public discourse turning increasingly volatile, the role of the media has never been more precarious. (ANI)

