BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda with President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Pic/@JPNadda)

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday met with the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., in New Delhi as part of the BJP's outreach programme, 'Know BJP'.

https://x.com/JPNadda/status/1952731806031077875

Sharing details of the interaction, Nadda posted on X, "During our discussion, I briefed him on how the world's largest political party functions, including its ideology, organisational structure and outreach. We exchanged valuable insights to strengthen party-to-party ties.

We also had a detailed discussion on how to enhance cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to continued cooperation and mutual progress."

The meeting came on the sidelines of Marcos Jr.'s five-day state visit to India. Calling it one of the "most productive and constructive" visits he has ever had, the Philippines President said it reflected the "enduring closeness" between the two countries.

Speaking at a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr. said, "It has been one of my most productive and constructive visits that I have ever had, and I attribute this to the enduring closeness between the Philippines and India."

Earlier on Tuesday, India and the Philippines agreed to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos Jr. also pushed for the early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to boost mutual trade.

Defence cooperation was a key focus, with the Philippines' President thanking PM Modi for support in the defence sector, including the export of BrahMos missile systems.

In a joint statement, the two countries raised concern over the situation in the South China Sea, indirectly referring to China. They called for peace, stability and respect for international law in the region.

Earlier on Monday, Marcos Jr. met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kick off his five-day official visit to India. He also held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, the visiting Philippines President also remarked, "Indo-Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific," describing his visit as a reaffirmation of the alliance between India and the Philippines.

This is the first official visit to India by a President of the Philippines since Marcos Jr. assumed office in 2022.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Cabinet ministers. The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8. (ANI)

