Boston, May 29 (AP) A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Donald Trump administration wrongly ended humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of people allowed to live in the United States temporarily.

The decision is another legal setback for President Trump's plans for mass deportation, but it may prove temporary and its immediate impact was unclear.

Also Read | UK: Moulton Man Sentenced to 26 Months in Prison, Placed on Sex Offenders’ Register After Indecent Photos of Children and Animals Found on His Phone.

US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston sided with people who were already admitted to the United States but were unable to renew their short-term permits.

They cover parole policies that benefited Afghans, Ukrainians, Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and children from Central American countries trying to join their parents in the US, among others.

Also Read | Pakistan: Married Hindu Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Converted and Married off to Muslim Man in Pak Town, Claims Family.

Talwani, who was appointed by then-president Barack Obama, said two orders by Department of Homeland Security officials to suspend renewals pending further review were unlikely to survive a legal challenge.

One of the orders “gives no reasoned explanation” for the actions, she wrote.

“The pause has now been in place for three months; the pause is, in effect, an indefinite suspension,” she wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)