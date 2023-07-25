Brussels, Jul 25 (AP) A jury on Tuesday found six people guilty of terrorist murder for extremist attacks in 2016 that killed 32 people, Belgium's worst peacetime violence, according to Belgian media.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence in France for his role in the 2015 attacks on Paris. Both the Brussels and Paris attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Also Read | Greece Plane Crash: Firefighting Aircraft With Two Pilots Onboard Crashes on Greek Island of Evia As Authorities Battle Ongoing Wildfires (Watch Video).

The verdict was reported by public broadcaster RTBF, newspaper Le Soir and news websites HLN and Nieuwsblad.

The 12-person jury is reading out the verdict after nearly three weeks of deliberation. Terrorist murder was among various charges suspects were facing. Sentencing will be decided in a separate process, not before September. (AP)

Also Read | Joe Biden Impeachment: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Floats an Impeachment Inquiry Into US President Over Financial Misconduct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)