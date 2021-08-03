Kabul [Afghanistan], August 3 (ANI): Afganistan Defence Minister Bismillah Khan was not at home when the attack took place on Tuesday morning near his residents, said the head of a media channel in the country.

Lotfullah Najafizada, the head of TOLO News informed in a tweet that the family of the Defence Minister have also been evacuated.

"Defence minister Bismillah Khan was not home when the attack happened and his family is also evacuated," he said.

An explosion occurred near the residence of acting Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammad in Kabul today evening at 8 pm, said local media citing security sources.

Smoke was seen coming out of the blast scene minutes after it happened, TOLO News reported.

"This evening's blast was due to a car bomb attack near the residence of acting Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi," the Afghan media said in a tweet.

This came amid heavy clashes between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. (ANI)

