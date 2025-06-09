Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): Mercy Corps has warned of a severe water crisis in Kabul, where seven million residents risk running dry by 2030 if urgent action is not taken, Khaama Press reported.

Over the past decade, Kabul's groundwater levels have dropped by up to 30 meters due to rapid population growth and climate change, with half of the city's deep wells drying up, Khaama Press said.

Dayne Curry, Mercy Corps' Afghanistan director, emphasised the crisis, stating, "The absence of water means communities will be forced to leave. Without intervention, large-scale migration and increased hardship will follow for the people of Afghanistan," according to Khaama Press.

The report also highlights that water extraction far exceeds natural replenishment rates, threatening public health and social stability. Contamination from sewage, salinity, and arsenic has worsened access to safe drinking water for many households, Khaama Press noted.

Since 2001, Kabul's population has grown sevenfold, complicating water management amid inadequate infrastructure and governance. The Panjshir River water pipeline project could supply two million people but requires funding and support, Khaama Press added.

Water resource expert Najibullah Sadid warned, "Kabul is facing a crisis with no return path unless immediate action is taken," urging focus on sustainable projects to save the city.

Mercy Corps' alert calls for urgent international support and effective local governance to prevent a catastrophic drought in Kabul's coming decade. (ANI)

