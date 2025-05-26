Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 26 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi held a meeting with Vojko Volk, State Secretary and National Coordinator for National and International Security in the Prime Minister's Office, as part of India's ongoing diplomatic outreach following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier today, the delegation also met with Predrag Bakovic, Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Slovenian National Assembly, and Miroslav Gregoric, Chair of the India-Slovenia Parliamentary Friendship Group. The visit to Slovenia comes directly after the delegation's mission to Russia, with the aim of building greater international support for India's position on cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Benjamin Netanyahu Government Rejects New Ceasefire Deal Proposed by US Mediators.

BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, a member of the delegation, highlighted India's unwavering position against terrorism, "especially under Operation Sindoor." Chowta reflected on the group's recent meetings in Moscow, stating, "We spoke with the elected representatives, the civil society, and think tanks in Russia. We have sought Russia's support in battling terrorism, which poses a global threat today... Pakistan is not even willing to take the blame for terrorism emanating from their soil... Russia, being our old friend and military ally, has very positively responded to our delegation..."

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who led the delegation's visit to Russia, described the discussions as "positive," and emphasised that Russian lawmakers and opinion makers were open to India's perspective.

Also Read | Turkey: UK Woman on Holiday Trip Dies Hours After Landing in Istanbul, Family Demands Answers As Her Heart Goes Missing From Chest Cavity.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said Russian leaders promised to stand with India in the fight against terrorism. She also expressed optimism about the delegation's mission in Slovenia. "It was a very positive visit, and Russia has always been a very important partner, and they respect us. Our Prime Minister and our External Affairs Minister has spoken to the leaders there and the President and the Foreign Minister about what happened in Pahalgam and they've explained our stand to them already and this delegation has been sent to represent just not the government of India but also the people of India and to express our anguish and pain about what is happening in the Indian soil under cross-border terrorism and how innocent people are being targeted."

The Group 6 delegation, led by Kanimozhi, also includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party, and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, will brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)