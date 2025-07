Karachi [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rain across various neighborhoods on Saturday night, bringing relief for the people, ARY News.

Many areas of Karachi including Landhi, Korangi, Malir, and Quaidabad saw showers, while Shah Faisal Colony and its surroundings also received rain.

Also Read | Bangkok-Bound Thai Lion Air Flight TLM242 Grounded at Kolkata Airport With Technical Fault, Departs Safely With 96 Passengers.

The downpour extended to Gulshan Iqbal, Manghopir, Site Area, and nearby regions, with Qayyumabad and Akhtar Colony witnessing heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

Additionally, Surjani Town, Nazimabad, and North Karachi also witnessed rainfall.

Also Read | Is Viral Video of Dog Named Barton Pulling Kindergarten Girl's Handmade Cart in China Real or Fake? Here's a Fact Check of Widely-Circulated Clip.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the rainy spell may persist for the next 24 hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already issued alert ahead of the predicted new monsoon spell in different parts of the country, starting from Sunday.

The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) urged citizens to take precautionary measures as heavy rains, thunderstorms, and potential flash floods are expected to affect various parts of the country from July 6 to 10 in the fresh monsoon spell, as per ARY News.

Impact-based weather alerts from NEOC warned that predicted monsoon activity combined with a strong westerly wave may affect multiple regions of the country from July 6 to 10, while northern areas face an elevated flash flood risk from July 7 to 12, ARY News reported.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad and in Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Okara and adjoining areas from July 6 to 10.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected across northern and central Punjab, while southern Punjab districts including Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan may receive low to moderate rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heavy rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Haripur, Bannu, and Kohat.

Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will experience moderate to heavy rainfall, especially during evening and night hours, with flash flood risk in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, Shigar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Bagh. These conditions may lead to flash flooding in local streams and nullahs, landslides, road blockages, and power/communication disruptions, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)